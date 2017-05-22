Eni starts Ghana offshore oil and gas production ahead of schedule

Eni (E +0.4% ) says it has started first production from its Offshore Cape Three Points project offshore Ghana in just two and a half years, and three months ahead of schedule, reaching another record time-to-market.

The project, which comprises the Sankofa Main, Sankofa East and Gye-Nyame fields, contains ~770M boe in place; Eni is operator of the OCTP block with a 44.4% stake, with smaller stakes held by Vitol and Ghana National Petroleum.

Eni says a 63-km submarine pipeline will transport gas to onshore receiving facilities where it will be processed and transmitted to Ghana’s national grid, supplying ~180 M cf/day.