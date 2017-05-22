Zambian president sees $1.4B dispute with First Quantum resolved in June

A dispute that saw a state-owned Zambian company sue Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) for $1.4B likely will be resolved by June, Zambian Pres. Lungu said over the weekend.

A presidential spokesperson said the finance minister had written to First Quantum and the company agreed to begin talks with the government on May 30.

First Quantum asked a Zambian court in February to dismiss the suit from the company, which is 77% state-owned and holds minority stakes in most of the country's copper mines.