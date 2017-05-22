Investors nibble on food stocks

Select food and beverage stocks are trading higher in a move that appears to be related to a favorable assessment on M&A activity in the sector.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is up 3.55% to erase Friday's post-earnings slip.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) trades 2.87% higher and carved out a new all-time high of $61.71 earlier this afternoon.

J.J. Snack Foods (JJSF +2.3% ), Post Holdings (POST +1.3% ), Inventure Foods (SNAK +2.8% ), Snyder's-Lance (LNCE +1.1% ), Freshpet (FRPT +5.8% ), B&G Foods (BGS +1.4% ), Unilever (UN +1.5% ), G. Willi-Food International (WILC +4.5% ), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM +2.8% ), Monster Beverage (MNST +1.5% ), National Beverage Corp (FIZZ +0.8% ), Lifeway Foods (LWAY +1.5% ), Molson Coors (TAP +1.3% ) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +1.7% ) are also perky today.

Related ETF: PBJ.