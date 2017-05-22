Investors nibble on food stocks

Select food and beverage stocks are trading higher in a move that appears to be related to a favorable assessment on M&A activity in the sector.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is up 3.55% to erase Friday's post-earnings slip.
Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) trades 2.87% higher and carved out a new all-time high of $61.71 earlier this afternoon.
J.J. Snack Foods (JJSF +2.3%), Post Holdings (POST +1.3%), Inventure Foods (SNAK +2.8%), Snyder's-Lance (LNCE +1.1%), Freshpet (FRPT +5.8%), B&G Foods (BGS +1.4%), Unilever (UN +1.5%), G. Willi-Food International (WILC +4.5%), Cal-Maine Foods (CALM +2.8%), Monster Beverage (MNST +1.5%), National Beverage Corp (FIZZ +0.8%), Lifeway Foods (LWAY +1.5%), Molson Coors (TAP +1.3%) and Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +1.7%) are also perky today.
Related ETF: PBJ.