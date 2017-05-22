Exxon finishes major expansion at Mont Belvieu plastics plant

Exxon Mobil (XOM +0.4% ) says it completed a large expansion at its existing plastics plant in Mont Belvieu, Tex., that will add 1.3M metric tons of annual capacity to manufacture polyethylene.

Part of a previously announced multi-billion dollar expansion project in the Baytown, Tex., area, the polyethylene lines will process ethylene feedstock from the new steam cracker currently under construction at the Baytown complex.

XOM is investing several billion dollars to increase the production of ethylene and polyethylene at its Mont Belvieu and Baytown plants in its first major U.S. chemical expansion in more than 15 years.