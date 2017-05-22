AstraZeneca's benralizumab shows significant treatment effect in severe asthma patients in late-stage study

AstraZeneca (AZN) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ZONDA, assessing IL-5 inhibitor benralizumab in patients with sever asthma. Detailed results were just published in The New England Journal of Medicine and were presented at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Congress in Washington, DC.

The study achieved its primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant reduction in daily maintenance oral corticosteroid use for two benralizumab dosing regimens versus placebo. The mean reduction was 75% in the test group compared to 25% for placebo.

Marketing applications are currently under review in the U.S., EU, Japan and several other countries. The FDA's action date is in Q4.