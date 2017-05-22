Disney raises bet on parks with opening of 'Avatar' attraction

Disney's (DIS +0.1% ) latest theme-parks move is an expensive (and risky) proposition: It's set to open its "Pandora -- World of Avatar" attraction.

Set up at Disney World's Animal Kingdom park near Orlando, Fla., the attraction is the biggest expansion in its American parks in more than a decade, at $500M and 12 acres.

And the company hopes it's not too late, Ben Fritz notes, for people to remember the now eight-year-old film on which it's based: Avatar, still the all-time worldwide box-office champ after grossing $2.79B ($760.5M of that domestically).

The theme parks business of late has been a Disney bright spot, vs. continuing slowdowns at ESPN. Parks revenues rose 9% Y/Y to $4.3B in earnings earlier this month, with operating income up 20%.

After a lull in capital expenditures, the spending has starting increasing again (and not just to build Shanghai), with Disney's investments in its parks doubling between fiscal 2013 and 2016 to $4.2B/year.