Economic analysis shows cost effectiveness of Flexion's Zilretta for treating knee osteoarthritis pain; shares up 9%

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN +8.5% ) is up on below average volume. Earlier today, it announced the results of a health economics analysis of Zilretta (FX006) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis pain. The results will be presented at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 22nd International Meeting in Boston.

The study was designed to estimate Zilretta's impact on patients' quality of life and it cost effectiveness with other therapies. Based on a cost/treatment of $500, Zilretta had a greater impact on quality-of-life measures that conventional care, diclofenac (NSAID) and HA treatment.

Treatment with Zilretta also showed cost effectiveness against conventional care and HA treatment, but not quite low as diclofenac.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of October 6.