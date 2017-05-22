Reuters: Barrick's Veladero mine may return to full operation next month

Argentina's San Juan provincial government has approved a plan for improving Barrick Gold's (ABX +1.4% ) Veladero mine and could allow full operations to resume in early June, Reuters reports.

A top provincial environmental management official says authorities had reviewed and discussed ABX's plan and improvements to the mine were well under way, according to the report.

The local judge also would need to OK a return to full operations at the mine, which has been banned from adding cyanide to the gold processing facility since pipes broke on March 28 in its third spill of cyanide solution in 18 months.