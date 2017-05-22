Three more suits add to pile against Fox News

Lawsuits are still piling up for the in-transformation Fox News (FOX -0.1% , FOXA +0.5% ) with new sexual harassment and discrimination complaints arriving today.

Three cases arrived in a Manhattan court today from women who charge the company with sexual harassment, firing an employee after she informed supervisors she was pregnant, and racial discrimination.

An attorney representing two of the new plaintiffs represents at least 23 workers with legal claims against the company, and he met earlier this month with the UK's Ofcom -- the regulator evaluating Fox's bid for satellite broadcaster Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY).

FOXA is down 10.6% over the past three months in a time of upheaval at its cable ratings-leading news network.

Updated: Fox News responds, "We believe these latest claims are without legal basis and look forward to proving that Fox News at all times has acted appropriately, and lawfully, in connection with these matters."