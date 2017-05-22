Macau revenue forecasts pushed higher

Aegis Capital now sees gaming revenue in Macau jumping 17% to 20%, up from a prior forecast for 15% to 19% growth.

The firm relied on channel checks in making its assessment, according to Bloomberg.

There's been a number of analysts over the last week that have suggested that the consenus estimate for 14% Macau revenue growth in May may be on the conservative side.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

