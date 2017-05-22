Synchronoss -5.3% after AT&T deal's end prompts CS downgrade

Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) slipped 5.3% today to just 10% above its 52-week low, following a downgrade to Underperform at Credit Suisse based on the end of a deal with AT&T.

The telecom giant is ending its "Locker" personal cloud offering, which was powered by Synchronoss -- and while revenue wasn't heavy today, it was expected to be "more meaningful over time," says analyst Michael Nemeroff.

Aside from that, the deal cancellation increases the risk that Verizon could alter its cloud deal with Synchronoss in turn, he says. (H/T: The Fly)

The company last week said it was delaying its planned release of quarterly earnings to provide more time to comply with internal controls and procedures, and to review aspects of its financials. It "doesn't expect the delay will be protracted."