Avery Dennison acquires Finesse Medical

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) acquires Ireland-based Finesse Medical for an undisclosed amount.

Finesse Medical specializes in the development and manufacturing of healthcare products used in the management of wound care and skin conditions.

“Finesse Medical is a top quality manufacturer with a strong track record for developing and commercializing effective, high-value products in the medical sector,” notes Avery Dennison CEO Mitch Butier.

“This acquisition will accelerate the achievement of our long-term strategic and financial goals for our industrial and healthcare materials segment," he adds.

Avery Dennison plans to use Finesse Medical to complement its Vancive Medical Technologies business.

Source: Press Release