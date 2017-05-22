Stocks score third straight win, nearly recouping last week's midweek loss

Stocks logged their third straight winning session, led by a rally in tech and industrial shares, and have now recovered nearly all of last Wednesday's big loss.

The tech group (+1%) was underpinned by large-cap names such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Qualcomm, which jumped 2.8% after an upgrade at J.P. Morgan and boosted other semiconductor shares.

Industrials (+0.8%) also outpaced the broader market, thanks in part to strong showings by defense names like Boeing and Lockheed Martin following Pres. Trump's weekend in Saudi Arabia, which included the signing of a $110B arms deal.

Energy (-0.2%) ended in the red despite U.S. crude oil's 0.9% gain to $51.14/bbl amid confidence that top oil producers will extend the production cut agreement by 6-9 months when Thursday's OPEC meeting.

U.S. Treasury prices settled slightly lower across the board, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.25%.