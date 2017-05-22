OncoCyte's blood-based lung cancer test 95% sensitive; market launch planned in H2; shares up 1% after hours

OncoCyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) announces positive results in the development of a blood-based diagnostic test for lung cancer. In a 299-sample prospective study performed at the University of Pennsylvania, the optimized final predictive algorithm showed sensitivity of 95%, specificity of 73% and area under the curve of 0.92.

After completing validation studies and receiving CLIA certification, the company plans to launch the test later this year.

The test will potentially reduce the number of lung biopsies related to the diagnosis of lung cancer.