YPF's Maxus Energy gets court OK for Chapter 11 plan

YPF's Maxus Energy wins confirmation of a Chapter 11 liquidation plan that spells out how its assets will be used to address New Jersey’s contaminated Passaic River.

Maxus, one of several companies on the hook for cleanup costs, filed for bankruptcy in June 2016; YPF continues to disavow any responsibility for the cleanup but dropped its objections to Maxus’s Chapter 11 plan, clearing the way for confirmation today by a U.S. bankruptcy court.

YPF faces continued litigation with Maxus creditors over whether it can be held to account for a share of the cleanup, but Maxus for now is handing off its cleanup tasks to Occidental Chemical (NYSE:OXY) to make sure efforts continue while creditors round up cash from real estate and lawsuits.