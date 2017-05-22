Rent-A-Center says Engaged Capital rejects offer of two board seats

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) says shareholder Engaged Capital, which has been pushing the company to sell itself, rejected its offer to name two board seats and has no interest in negotiating with its board to reach a resolution.

The activist investor, which owns a 16.9% stake in RCII, has waged a proxy fight to gain control of the company's board by nominating five members in February.

Meanwhile, Engaged Capital releases a second presentation to RCII stockholders, saying the company's incumbent directors "admit to massive value destruction and continue to reject the exploration of strategic alternatives."