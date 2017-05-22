Weekend AT&T strike closes hundreds of stores

A weekend strike by 37,000 AT&T (NYSE:T) workers resulted in the (temporary) shuttering of hundreds of retail stores in dozens of U.S. cities, says the Communications Workers of America.

The company says the majority of stores remained open, and that it's "committed to reaching fair agreements in these contracts."

For its part, the union said employees returned to work today looking for "proposals that protect good jobs and quality service" from AT&T.

The company generates nearly $1B a month in profits, the CWA says, and is “failing to invest in its core business and infrastructure.”

