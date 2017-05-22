Take-Two -9% on 'Red Dead Redemption 2' delay

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) has tumbled and is down 9% now after hours after news that highly anticipated game sequel Red Dead Redemption 2 is being delayed to spring 2018.

"We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready," studio Rockstar Games says in a release where it teases new screenshots. The company promises more details on the game this summer.

News of the creation of the game -- a sequel to the follow-up to Red Dead Revolver -- spurred gains in the stock last October. The original Red Dead Redemption shipped more than 14M units.

But the latest sequel had been set to come out in fall 2017, in time for the holiday season.

The company is set to report quarterly earnings before the opening bell tomorrow.