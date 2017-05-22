Foot Locker weakness a buying opportunity, three analysts say

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) bounced back a bit from its 17% slide on Friday that followed disappointing Q1 results and comparable-store sales guidance, as analysts come out in defense of the retailer.

Despite retail's notable struggles, Citibank's Kate McShane does not sees FL as a typical retail story, placing a Buy rating and $82 price target on the shares as "FL continues to outperform the majority of mall retailers [with] positive comp trends and accelerating traffic through Q1."

Wedbush analyst Christopher Svezia reiterates his Outperform rating on FL, citing the company's strong product pipeline and ability to manage its operating model.

Baird's Jonathan Komp also maintains an Outperform rating, expecting slower comps to be temporary, with new products from shoe makers showing the way to accelerated H2 results.