Optical network names rebound as analysts see China recovery

Optical network stocks -- moving up and down of late with any news on demand from China -- got a lift today as analysts pointed to a likely recovery there.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) rose 12.1% to a new all-time high. Other related names: Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) +10.2% ; Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) +10.2% ; Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) +7.5% ; NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) +10% ; Emcore (NASDAQ:EMKR) +3% . Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI), with Optoelectronics and Photonic Solutions units among its businesses, closed up 8.3% .

Needham launched Applied Opto at Strong Buy, expecting ASPs and margins to go up as the company's product mix moves toward 25G/100G products from the existing 10G/40G line. Applied is the market share leader and the low-cost supplier, Needham says.

Meanwhile, Jefferies reiterated Buys on Oclaro, Lumentum and Finisar, pointing to China Mobile's vendor selection for its packet transport network mostly going to ZTE (to which Oclaro has 10% revenue exposure).

China Telecom and China Unicom will follow up with their tenders later this year, and Jefferies' James Kisner expects they will reinforce what looks like a return to spending in the sector.