Regeneron, Sanofi rheumatoid arthritis drug wins FDA approval

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) say the FDA approved their Kevzara (sarilumab) biotech drug for treatment of adults with moderate to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

Kevzara will carry a list price of $39K/year for the 200 mg and 150 mg doses, which the companies say is ~30% lower than the list price for the two most widely used rival medicines.

The approval is the second recent major regulatory victory for the two companies after their Dupixent treatment for severe atopic dermatitis won FDA approval in March.