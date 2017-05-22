Homebuilders sue Zillow over legality of its home valuations

A lawsuit has Zillow (Z +0.6% ) and its "Zestimates" quick home-value estimates in the crosshairs.

Homebuilders in suburban Chicago say the estimates are stalling sales by providing lowball figures on values, and that the numbers are violating the description of a legal appraisal in Illinois.

The company replies that the estimates aren't meant to be appraisals, and that its figures are within 5% of the actual sales price nearly 54% of the time (and within 10% of sales price 75.6% of the time, and within 20% of the sales prices 89.7% of the time).

Zillow calculates the numbers algorithmically using public records and other data -- though tax rolls, for one, can turn out far off prevailing sales prices.

The new suit focuses not so much on the accuracy but its claim that homebuyers treat the numbers as appraisals even though they don't fit the legal definition in Illinois.