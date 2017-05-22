Amazon.com expanding Channels to UK, Germany, Austria

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is expanding its Channels service to the UK, Germany and Austria.

The service -- which allows for Prime members to subscribe to streaming offerings on an individual, monthly basis -- will offer European premium channels including BFI Player +, Eurosport Player, Discovery (which has focused on the continent in recent quarters), ITV and many more (up to 40 subscription channels).

The company says it will launch additional channels in coming months, and most of the content on the service is available for download.

It's available to the new regions via Amazon's Prime Video app as well as the Amazon Video app.