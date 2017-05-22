'Alien' edging 'Guardians' in outer-space box-office battle

Alien: Covenant (FOX, FOXA) did well enough to edge third-week entry Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (NYSE:DIS) at the box office, though not as well as might have been hoped for the first in a new wave of the sci-fi films.

Ridley Scott's latest take on the Alien franchise he pioneered in 1979 drew $36.2M to take the top spot over the Guardians sequel, which grossed $34.7M to run its domestic take to $301.4M, and fellow new entrant Everything, Everything (NYSE:TWX), which took $11.7M for a faraway third place.

Alien: Covenant added another $81.7M in overseas markets to generate a respectable $117.9M worldwide. Meanwhile, combined with overseas grosses, Guardians 2 has drawn $732.9M in its three-week run.

Rounding out the top five, Fox's Goldie Hawn/Amy Schumer comedy Snatched dropped 60% from its debut week to land at No. 4 with $7.8M, and Warner's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword was in fifth place with $7.2M (though qualifying as a disappointment as an expensive film, with a reported $175M budget, that's drawn just $27.5M domestically and $94.5M worldwide to date).