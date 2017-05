At least 19 people were killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England.

"We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack," Theresa May said in a statement.

Sterling extended losses following the deadliest U.K. terror incident since 2005, while the FTSE 100 is forecast to open down 0.2% .

