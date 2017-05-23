MSCI sets date for A-shares decision

Mark your calendars... MSCI will announce on June 20 whether it will finally include China's domestic A-shares in its $1.5T Emerging Markets Index (ETF: EEM), as Beijing tries to open up its markets and attract foreign capital.

The index provider last June delayed the decision for a third straight year, citing regulation worries and accessibility for global investors.

