"I've heard it's one of the toughest deals of all, but I have a feeling that we're going to get there eventually," President Trump said after meeting with Israel's Bibi Netanyahu, who responded "for the first time in my lifetime, I see a real hope for change."

Along with a pledge to confront Iran, Trump also met with Palestinian Authourity President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, before traveling to the Vatican today to meet with Pope Francis.

