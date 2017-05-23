Sunshine Heart changes moniker to CHF Solutions, new symbol

Sunshine Heart (NASDAQ:SSH) is changing its name to CHF Solutions effective today. Its common stock will trade under the new symbol "CHFS" starting tomorrow. The CUSIP numbers for its common stock, Series E Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants have changed as well.

Its online URL is now: www.chf-solutions.com.

“We are pleased to align our corporate name and identity with our new commercial focus,” said John Erb, Chairman of the Board and CEO of CHF Solutions. “CHF Solutions has great brand recognition in the marketplace and more appropriately reflects our business direction.”