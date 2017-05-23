Futures up after budget proposal

U.S. stock index futures are up about 0.2% as President Trump's first full budget proposal lands on lawmakers' desks, with an estimated $3.6T in spending cuts over the next decade.

Markets also seem to be shrugging off a terror attack at a concert in Manchester that left 22 people dead and almost 60 injured.

Oil is down 0.7% at $50.75/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1260/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.25%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV