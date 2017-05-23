Study shows AstraZeneca's T2D med Bydureon does not increase CV risk

Results from the Phase 3b/4 clinical trial, EXSCEL, showed AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Bydureon (exenatide extended-release for injection) to be non-inferior (no worse than) to placebo when added to standard care for type 2 diabetes (T2D) on the risk of MACE, a composite endpoint of CV death, non-fatal heart attack or non-fatal stroke, at a wide range of CV risk.

The study satisfies an FDA requirement that T2D medications are not associated with an increase in CV risk.

Fewer CV events were observed in the Bydureon treatment arm but the study fell short of showing superiority in reducing MACE versus placebo.

The FDA approved Bydureon on January 27, 2012.