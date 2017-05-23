JetBlue updates forecast

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) issues a new forecast in front of its presentation today at the 10th Annual Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference.

The company expects Q2 revenue per available seat mile to improve 4% to 6% off a strong performance in May and June. The outlook for Q3 is also seen as improved. Cost per available seat mile is expected to increase 4.5% to 6.5% in Q2 and capacity is seen jumping 4% to 6% during the quarter.

The presentation includes an outline on strategy and JetBlue's goal to grow in Boston, Fort Lauderdale and New York - as well as expand the Mint service.

