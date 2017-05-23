Sonus Networks, Genband agree to 50-50 merger

Network equipment vendors Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) and Genband agree to a merger of equals, creating a new company with an enterprise value of ~$745M.

SONS expects the deal to be substantially accretive to non-GAAP EPS in 2018 and generate significant cash flow from operations, plus $40M-$50M projected annual cost synergies by the end of 2018.

The combined company will issue ~50M shares to Genband's equity owners and $22.5M in the form of an unsecured note; SONS and Genband shareholders will each own ~50% of the combined company.