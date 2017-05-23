DSW says sales trends showing improvement

DSW (NYSE:DSW) reports comparable sales fell 3.0% in Q1, roughly in-line with the 2.9% drop expected by analysts.

"First quarter sales were challenging, but trends improved during the quarter with comps turning positive in April," notes CEO Roger Rawlins.

Gross profit fell 180 bps as a percentage of sales during the quarter on a higher level of clearance activity. The operating expenses rate improved 40 bps on tighter expense management.

DSW sees full-year EPS of $1.45 to $1.55.

