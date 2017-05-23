EnteroMedics announces the acquisition of the Gastric Vest System; shares ahead 33% premarket

EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM) announces that it has acquired the Gastric Vest System, through its acquisition of BarioSurg, Inc.

The Gastric Vest is an investigational, minimally-invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device being studied for weight loss in morbidly obese patients.

The consideration paid by EnteroMedics for BarioSurg consists of 1.38M unregistered shares of EnteroMedics common stock, 1M shares of conditional convertible preferred stock convertible into 5M shares of common stock upon EnteroMedics' approval and $2M in cash.

In connection with the acquisition, Gastric Vest inventor Raj Nihalani, M.D. will serve as Chief Technology Officer of EnteroMedics.

The company will host a conference call today at 10:00 AM ET.