EMA accepts for review Bristol-Myers' marketing application for Sprycel in children and adolescents with Ph+ CML

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) validates Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Type II variation/Extension of Application for Sprycel (dasatinib) seeking approval to use the tyrosine kinase inhibitor to treat children and adolescents aged 1 - 18 years with chronic phase Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myelogenous leukemia (CML) and to include the powder for oral suspension.

The validation confirms that the filing is complete and the starts the EMA's centralized review process.

Sprycel is currently approved in the EU to treat adults with Ph+ CML, Ph+ ALL and certain other phases of CML.