DSG Global signs contract with premium UK Country club

DSG Global (OTCQB:DSGT) announce that The Club Company of Great Britain has selected DSG Tag systems for installation on their fleet of golf carts.

Pat Parenti, Senior VP of Sales for DSG Global noted, "The Club Company operates a large portfolio of prestigious clubs that serve more than 40,000 members. They have an impeccable reputation and therefore choose their partners and suppliers very carefully. We are very excited to have won this contract."

DSG Global President and CEO, Robert Silzer Sr., commented, "We have built an exceptional array of products to maximize efficiencies in the golf business. We've enjoyed a tremendous start to 2017 and this major contract with the Club Company continues that trend, and really strengthens our position in the European market."

Press Release