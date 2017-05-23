Zealand advances dasiglucagon for potential use in artificial pancreas system for T1D

Results from a Phase 2a study assessing the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of multiple microdoses of Zealand's (OTCPK:ZLDPF) dasiglucagon showed that the glucagon analog was safe and can potentially be used in an artificial pancreas system.

Data from another Phase 2a study assessing dasiglucagon in the Beta Bionics iLet system should be available at the end of June. If positive, the company intends to proceed to late-stage development. The company is working on a dual-hormone pump containing insulin and dasiglucagon that will control blood sugar levels without patient intervention.

Dasiglucagon has a unique stability profile in a liquid formulation that makes it suitable for pump use.