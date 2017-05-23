Comparable sales fall at Kirkland's

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) reports comparable sales fell 3.8% in Q1. Gross profit as a percentage of sales fell on a higher cost of sales.

"Although we had a slow start to February, we experienced improvement in sales trends as we progressed through the quarter," says CEO Mike Madden.

CFO Adam Holland says he is resigning to take a similar position with another company.

Looking ahead, Kirkland's expects FY17 EPS of $0.50 to $.65.

