Helios and Matheson Analytics adds Facial Recognition Technology to enhance situational awareness

Helios and Matheson Analytics (NASDAQ:HMNY) have acquired global licensing rights of Israel's IsItYou’s facial recognition technology in the field of crime and terrorism for integration with RedZone Map.

RedZone, creator of the RedZone Map plans to integrate facial recognition technology with its proprietary artificial intelligence solution over the coming months to enhance the personal safety of its users in the US and internationally. RedZone will deliver real-time notifications of criminally active individuals in a user’s area by seeking permitted access to publicly located surveillance cameras operated by private enterprises or government entities.

Shares +36.7% premarket.

