Executives transition at Alexion as new chief Hantson settles in; shares down 5% premarket

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) announces the following changes in its executive team:

Chief Commercial Officer Carsten Thiel will resign effective June 1. Brian Goff has been hired to succeed him. His joins the firm from Neurovance where he was COO.

CFO Dave Anderson will resign at the end of August, A search for a replacement is underway.

EVP, Head of R&D Martin Mackay will retire at year-end. A search is underway for a successor.

EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer Clare Carmichael will resign effective June. A search is in process for a replacement.

Ludwig Hantson, Ph.D. was appointed CEO in March and now has the opportunity to install a largely new management team.

