Camping World falls after share offering

Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) announces a new offering of 10M shares. The offering includes 3.5M shares from Camping World and 6.5M shares offered by Crestview.

The proceeds of the primary portion of the offering will be used by Camping World to purchase 3.5M common units directly from CWGS Enterprises at a price per unit equal to the public offering price per share of class A common stock in the offering.

CWGS intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of common units to Camping World for general corporate purposes, including the funding of the acquisition of certain assets of Gander Mountain Company and its Overton’s boating business.

The offering is expected to be priced tomorrow after the market closes.

CWH -2.65% premarket to $28.25.

Source: Press Release