Cerus lowers revenue guidance due to PAS shortage; shares down 5% premarket

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) slips 5% premarket on modest volume in response to its announcement that it has lowered its 2017 revenue guidance to $38M - 46M from $43 - 48M.

The reason for the change is a pending shortage of Platelet Additive Solution (PAS) made and sold by Fresenius Kabi that that is expected to impact certain U.S. blood centers that produce INTERCEPT platelets. The reason for the shortage is a longer-than-expected approval by the FDA of a plastic component use in the manufacture of the PAS container following the discontinuation of the original component by Fresenius Kabi's supplier.

In the U.S., INTERCEPT platelets can be produced in a 65/35 mixture of PAS and plasma on platelets collected on the Amicus apheresis platform.