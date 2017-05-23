Shell shareholders reject proposal for carbon emissions target

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) shareholders easily defeated a proposal by an environmental activist group demanding the company set and publish annual targets for reducing carbon emissions.

As many as 94% of Shell shareholders voted against the resolution, according to preliminary results displayed during the company's annual general meeting in The Hague.

The vote is at least a temporary setback for activists who hope it will become mandatory in a few years for energy companies to disclose risks from climate change.