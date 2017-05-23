Sunny day in Hong Kong sets up Melco Resorts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is higher in early trading after the Macau sector saw an upbeat day in Hong Kong off of new revenue forecasts.

Nomura came in with an estimate of 15% to 17% Macau revenue growth in May to follow closely on a strong outlook from Aegis Capital. The firm thinks some of the concerns on regulations cutting off growth are overstated.

Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) was up 4.01% in Hong Kong today, while Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN) rose 3.02% . Melco International Development (OTC:MDEVF) ripped an 8.89% gain .