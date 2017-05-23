Take-Two +5% after solid Q1 mitigates 'Red Dead' disappointment

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) -- dinged yesterday postmarket by nearly 10% after news of the delay of Red Dead Redemption 2 -- is up 5% premarket today after fiscal Q4 earnings beat expectations with continued strength from its Grand Theft Auto games.

Net revenues were up 52% and digitally delivered net revenue rose 43%, to $278.7M. Of that digital revenue, recurrent spending was 50% (24% of total).

Bookings grew 14% to $370.6M; digitally delivered bookings were up 24%, to $267.4M. Starting with upcoming outlooks, bookings will be replaced by net sales as an operational metric.

Net cash from operations was up 27% to $331.4M.

For the current quarter, it's guiding to net sales of $240M-$290M (vs. consensus for $260.4M) and GAAP EPS of $0.65-$0.75. For fiscal 2018, it's guiding to net sales of $1.42B-$1.52B and GAAP EPS of $4.35-$4.65, above expectations for $2.02.

The company today confirms that RDR 2 won't be out until at least next April, which means it won't be part of the company's fiscal year. NBA 2K18 is set for a Sept. 19, 2017, release, while WWE 2K18 is coming out this fall.

