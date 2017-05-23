Analysts launch favorable coverage on Carvana

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) jumps 5.53% at the open after a wave of favorable ratings pour in from Wall Street firms (via Bloomberg).

Wells Fargo (Outperform, $19 price target), Citi (Buy, $17 PT), Bank of America Merrill Lynch (Buy, $25 PT) and BMO (Outperform, $15 PT) are all in the books with positive views. Baird (Outperform, $15 PT) points to the "Amazon-like" focus on user experience at Carvana. If you are wondering about the overlap between the bull ratings and underwriting activity, here is the list supplied by Nasdaq.

Carvana trades well-below the $15 mark where the IPO was priced last month.