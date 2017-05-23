Stocks eke out opening gains as investors move past U.K. bombing

The major averages open on track for their fourth straight gain as the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all edge higher by +0.1% .

Investors are mostly looking beyond the news of the deadly terrorist explosion in the U.K., where the FTSE is +0.1% , and elsewhere in Europe Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC +0.6% ; Asian markets closed lower, with Japan's Nikkei -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, AutoZone -7.5% after missing top and bottom line estimates, but Toll Brothers +2% after beating expectations.

U.S. crude oil +0.3% at $51.29/bbl ahead of Thursday's OPEC meeting.

U.S. Treasurys trade slightly higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield down by a basis point at 2.24%.

Still ahead: PMI composite flash, new home sales, Richmond Fed manufacturing