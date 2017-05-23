Cloudera +2.2% as analyst launch neutral-to-strong coverage

Cloudera (Pending:CLDR) is up 2.2% today after a rack of coverage launches brings in four Buy ratings along with another few firms at Hold.

The highest price target looks to be from Deutsche Bank, which started coverage at Buy with a $25 target, implying 17% upside from today's price.

Raymond James has initiated coverage at Outperform with a $23 price target, while Stifel has started at Buy and $24. JPMorgan is also at Overweight and a $24 target.

Citi, meanwhile, is among the firms at Neutral, noting that while there's upward bias in the shares from upside to near-term estimates, the market could go several ways. Big data embedded in cloud offerings over time will broaden adoption in an area in which Cloudera's not as strong, analyst Walter Pritchard notes. He has a $23 price target.

JMP Securities has started at Market Perform, and Morgan Stanley initiates at Equal Weight with a $20 target (now indicating downside from yesterday's close).