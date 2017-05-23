Hopes dashed for delayed fiduciary rule

Writing in the WSJ, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta says there will be no further delays to implementation of the previous administration's fiduciary rule. Brokers and asset managers had hoped the Trump administration would continue to delay the rule while rewriting it. Like the song says, the new boss is same as the old one.
The rule goes into effect on June 9.
Among those of interest: LPL Financial (LPLA -3.4%), Ameriprise (AMP -2.3%), Stifel Financial (SF -3.7%), Raymond James (RJF -2.1%), Voya (VOYA -0.8%), Primerica (PRI -2.3%), American Equity Life (AEL -2%), Waddell & Reed (WDR -0.9%), T. Rowe Price (TROW -0.7%), Lincoln National (LNC -2.7%), not to mention TBTF shops like Morgan Stanley (MS -0.5%) and Bank of America (BAC -0.4%).
