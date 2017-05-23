Xilinx -5.6% post-analyst day as Wells Fargo goes Neutral

Xilinx has slid 5.6% after coming out of what looks like an uninspiring analyst day with a new downgrade from Wells Fargo.

Wells cut the stock to Market Perform (joining more than a dozen other neutral analysts) on valuation, and reiterated its price target at $66, pointing to a relatively "lackluster growth dynamic" in programmable logic devices.

Xilinx is guiding to about 6% sales growth Y/Y, lagging double-digit growth expectations for the non-memory integrated circuit business.